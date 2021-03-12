Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding residents to report price-gouging and other consumer protection issues related to the energy industry.
In preparation for the shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipelines, several state agencies jointly announced the MI Propane plan on Friday, March 12. The plan focuses on making sure the state’s energy needs are met and protecting customers from price-gouging.
“Price-gouging is against the law, and the energy industry is not exempt from those regulations,” Nessel said. “This office has taken legal action in the past to protect people from excessively high energy prices, and I will not hesitate to do so again to protect the pocketbooks of Michigan’s consumers.”
In 2018, Nessel’s office filed a lawsuit against AmeriGas for violating the Michigan Consumers Protection Act. The company is one of the largest retail suppliers of residential propane in the country. That lawsuit is still pending in the Monroe County Circuit Court.
Last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals denied two applications for leave filed by AmeriGas. The court’s actions clear the way for a jury trial expected later this year, Nessel’s office said.
Nessel also helped draft a three-bill package to enhance existing investigation tools, add criminal penalties, and expand the ability to apply price-gouging enforcement efforts to business-to-business relations. The legislation was introduced last year in the Michigan Senate.
The legislation didn’t gain any traction, but the AG’s office is urging the legislature to reconsider the proposal to help expand enforcement of price-gouging during an emergency or a market disruption.
“Consumer complaints provide my office with an on-the-ground perspective of what customers are seeing, and that is vital to my role of enforcing state and federal laws,” Nessel said. “I encourage anyone who suspects they are being taken advantage of by an energy supplier or another business to contact my office immediately so the proper authorities can evaluate the situation and determine whether legal action is warranted.”
Michiganders can contact consumer protection at 877-765-8388 or by visiting the Department of Attorney General online.
