Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding residents that Michigan’s student safety program, OK2SAY, remains in operation throughout the pandemic and is still a valuable resource to help keep students safe.
Nessel said OK2SAY has been a violence prevention tool for more than six years, and her office began a social media campaign to remind everyone of the program’s important role in student safety.
“OK2SAY gives students the ability to report concerns directly, confidentially and with the understanding that caring adults will be involved and provide help,” Nessel said. “Let’s face it, students know, long before adults, what’s occurring in their school and community because they have witnessed the behavior in-person or online. OK2SAY gives students a voice to break the code of silence by equipping authorities with the information needed to respond to threats and avert tragedy.”
According to Nessel, OK2SAY has received nearly 26,000 tips since the program was launched.
Tips are submitted in 31 categories. Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Call: 8-555-OK2SAY, 855-565-2729
- Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)
- Email OK2SAY
- Visit the OK2SAY website
- OK2SAY Mobile App: Available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android mobile devices.
Attorney General Nessel and MSP Col. Joseph Gasper reminds Michigan principals to fill out or update the online OK2SAY School Contact Form per Public Act 670 of 2018.
The program will be promoted online on Nessel’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.