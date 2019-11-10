Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a Roseville man was charged, arrested, and arraigned on multiple felonies.
Alishan Devon Harden, 23, was charged for possession, production, and distribution of child sexually abusive material (CSAM).
According to Nessel, he was charged with the following:
- Five felony counts of Possession of CSAM – punishable by up to four years in prison on each court;
- One felony count of Distribution of CSAM – punishable by up to seven years in prison;
- One felony count of Production of CSAM – punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and
- One felony count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime – punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
“Our office will prosecute those who prey on Michigan’s children to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said. “I am incredibly grateful to the members of the Michigan State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their continued partnership with our office and their actions to ensure Michigan’s children are protected and those who exploit them are brought to justice.”
In early 2018. The attorney general’s office received a tip that CSAM was being distributed from an IP address in Roseville. A search warrant was obtained to trace back the IP address, and it traced to the residence where Harden lived.
Nessel said a second search warrant was executed on the residence to obtain a laptop, during which Harden admitted to using the family laptop regularly to download and share CSAM.
She said the laptop and two cell phones were seized during the execution of the search warrant and forensic analysis of all devices was performed by MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Harden’s bond was set at $15,000, Nessel said that at this time, he is still in custody.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and a preliminary exam has been scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Both court dates will be held in the Roseville District Court.
