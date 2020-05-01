Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office will investigate how the state awarded a since-canceled contract to a Democratic political firm to help contact and warn people who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, after Republicans raised questions.
Nessel, a Democrat, agreed Thursday to probe the procurement process at the request of a Republican senator.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week ordered the cancellation of her administration's contract to Great Lakes Community Engagement.
The company is owned by a Democratic consultant who planned to use software developed by a firm with ties to Democratic campaigns.
