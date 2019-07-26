The sunset years of a person’s life is when most people can retire and relax.
But some seniors are left in the dark, defenseless.
That is why Attorney General Dana Nessel is hosting an elder abuse task force listening tour.
“Some of which we are aware, others we didn’t even know about,” Nessel said.
Nessel and her team are traveling through the state to gather as much information as they can from the people most affected.
She said she is focused on changing legislation when it comes to unfair practices.
On Friday, she addresses guardianship, basic rights, and visitation issues.
“You might be somebody that, that the court has decided that for whatever reason, you shouldn’t be a guardian of your parents or your aunt or uncle or a loved one. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to visit them,” Nessel said.
People who have been affected by elder abuse got a chance to weigh in and lay out their concerns.
“We need this. We need to reform. Seniors do not deserve to be treated like this,” said Gretchen Sommer.
Sommer was just one of the speakers demanding even more change.
She said her aunt and uncle fell victim to elder abuse by a senior care company.
“They were pretty much prisoners in their house. In that seven months, their phones were taken. Their landline was taken. We had no way to communicate them,” Sommer said.
Nessel said prior task forces in Michigan were good at identifying problems when it came to elder abuse, but she aims at finding solutions.
Nessel said there are a slew of issues that she is working to address. She is hopeful this task force will help more people than ever before.
“We will make more progress on these issues just in the first year of the existence of this task force than we have done perhaps in the last 30 to 40 years,” Nessel said.
If you or someone you know is a victim of elder abuse, call the state hotline at 1-800-242-2873.
