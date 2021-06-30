Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Michigan Public Service Commission to drastically reduce the pending rate increase request by Consumers Energy.
The electric company made the rate increase request in March, which includes an annual increase in revenues of $225 million. That increase would result in an 8.8 percent increase for residential customers, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Nessel said the company’s request is excessive and unnecessary. She said based on current rates, Consumers Energy will receive excess revenue in the amount of $30.7 million. She does not believe the company should receive another rate increase.
“An 8.8 percent rate increase during a time when people are struggling with job loss and economic hardships is too much,” Nessel said. “I am fighting this exorbitant rate increase request and asking the MPSC to deny the request and grant a rate decrease. As this state’s chief consumer advocate, I will continue to advocate for all Michigan customers.”
