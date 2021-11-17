Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 19 other attorneys general from around the country, calling for the U.S. Senate’s Environmental and Public Works (EPW) Committee to take action on federal health and environmental protections to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), according to the state.
The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) was created to identify contamination in the environment and protect Michigan residents from exposure to these highly toxic PFOS.
Through MPART, Michigan adopted PFAS standards for drinking and groundwater, in addition to water quality standards for two of the most common PFA contaminants - perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS).
“We are already hard at work in Michigan investigating and addressing PFAS contamination,” Nessel said, “But our efforts here in Michigan will be strengthened by congressional action to regulate these harmful chemicals and fund needed research and study of their effects.”
Upon taking office, Nessel initiated a PFAS Litigation Project to hold manufacturers of PFAS accountable for contaminations to the environment. Litigation was filed in 2020, seeking remedies for the contamination and injuries to Michigan’s environment, resulting in four pending lawsuits.
In the letter sent to the Senate, Nessel and the rest of the coalition urged the EPW Committee to “pass or build on” the bipartisan PFAS Action Act of 2021, which the U.S. House of Representatives passed in July.
The letter identifies specific priorities of the coalition including:
• Promoting the prompt and effective cleanup of PFAS by designating the chemicals as “hazardous substances” under the federal Superfund law,
• Protecting public health by designating PFAS as “hazardous air pollutants” under the federal Clean Air Act and prohibiting the unsafe incineration of the chemicals,
• Protecting public health by establishing national drinking water standards for PFAS and controlling PFAS discharges,
• Providing funding for drinking water suppliers to reduce PFAS concentrations in public drinking water supplies,
• Providing funding to states to protect against and respond to PFAS contamination,
• Making medical screening available to all U.S. Department of Defense personnel and members of the public who may have been exposed to elevated levels of PFAS, and
• Prohibiting the use and limiting the storage of PFAS-containing firefighting foam at federal facilities.
PFAS are a class of man-made chemicals that have one of the strongest chemical bonds. They have been incorporated into many consumer products, including non-stick cookware, food packaging, and waterproof clothing.
PFAS have also been used for decades in firefighting foam used by the U.S. military, airports, industrial facilities, and local fire departments.
According to the state, PFAS are estimated to be detectable in the blood stream of 99 percent of the U.S. population.
PFAS are extremely difficult to break down in the environment, also making them easy to build up in the human body – leading PFAS to often be referred to as “forever chemicals.”
Although much is still unknown about PFAS, some have been linked to serious health effects, and exposure to the two most studied types of PFAS are associated with kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease, liver damage, immune system effects, and other adverse health outcomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.