With an election as polarized at the 2020 presidential election, voter intimidation and suppression is bound to occur.
On Nov. 3, it hit close to home with robocalls in Flint urging people to vote on Wednesday and fraudulent text messages in Dearborn telling people not to vote at all.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said it’s a scam.
“None of that is true. And it is so critically important that for all your voting and election related information to only listen to official sources,” Nessel said.
She said between the Department of Attorney General, the Secretary of State, and the Michigan State Police, they are actively monitoring threats like these. She also said it should not deter voters from hitting the polls.
“There were a lot of rumors out there, a lot of innuendo. We had seen some things in other states, not Michigan. Everything is smooth sailing in our state. We’ve had no disturbances. There is nothing that should concern voters when they go to the polls today,” Nessel said.
If you do receive one of these fraudulent robocalls, there’s more that you should do than just hang up. You should contact the Department of Attorney General and inform them of the incident.
“Even if you don’t believe whatever is said in that call, firstly, it’s illegal and we want to investigate it. But secondly, maybe somebody else won’t be as savvy and will buy into inaccurate information,” Nessel said. “Voter suppression is a crime. It’s illegal. It’s a felony in our state. And we have to make sure that people are not illegally deterred from voting, using misinformation, or disinformation.”
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his officers are actively making sure voter suppression doesn’t happen in person either.
