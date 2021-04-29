Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents about fake emails attempting to impersonate her.
The department was made aware of an email account claiming to be managed by the attorney general.
“Please don’t fall for a scam like this,” Nessel said. “These bad actors will do anything to try to impersonate someone in order to trick people into turning over personal information or even money. I urge everyone to remain skeptical when you receive messages out of the blue, email or otherwise.”
The fraudulent emails are similar to phishing emails that circulated last year by scammers impersonating officials from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the attorney general’s office said.
If you receive an email, report it here or by calling 877-765-8388.
