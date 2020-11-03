Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Flint voters of robocalls that are discouraging them from voting.
Nessel said the calls falsely claim that due to the long lines, they should vote tomorrow.
"Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote," Nessel wrote on Twitter.
The attorney general is urging residents to ignore the calls.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following statement:
“We received reports that an unknown party is purposefully spreading misinformation via robocalls in Flint in an attempt to confuse voters there, and I want to ensure everyone who plans to vote in person understands they must do so — or be in line to do so — by 8 p.m. today. Lines in the area and across the state are minimal and moving quickly, and Michigan voters can feel confident that leaders across state and local government are vigilant against these kinds of attacks on their voting rights and attempts at voter suppression, and we will be working quickly all day to stamp out any misinformation aimed at preventing people from exercising their right to vote.
Please remember to only believe information from trusted media sources, your local clerk, or me and my team. Anyone with questions can call their clerk or visit Michigan.gov/Vote. And most importantly you can join us in the fight against misinformation, and report anything you see misinformation@michigan.gov.”
On Monday, Dearborn voters received text messages trying to trick them into thinking there were ballot sensor issues, Nessel said.
She again urged voters not to fall for the misinformation.
