Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents of fundraising scams following tragedies such as the Oxford High School shooting, saying people can take advantage of those types of situations to get money.
“Thankfully thus far, our department has not received any reports of potentially fraudulent behavior surrounding opportunities to show support for the victims and the community of Oxford,” Nessel said. “We know that, unfortunately, that could change and there may be attempts to profit from this tragedy. My office stands ready to pursue bad actors and we urge Michiganders to report any suspected instances of fraud.”
Nessel is reissuing her Crowdfunding for Donations Consumer Alert to give donors the tools and information they need to donate safely and wisely.
She advises you to consider the following questions when people ask for donations:
• Is it someone that you know?
• Is it someone that you trust?
• Does the amount of money being raised seem reasonable or is it excessive?
Nessel said it can be difficult to know if a recipient will use the money as intended when you donate to an individual for a specific cause. She urges residents to use their best judgement, and if in doubt, don’t donate.
If the fundraiser is using a crowdfunding platform such as GoFundMe, Nessel says to take note of the description and organizer. If the organizer claims to be connected to the recipient, you can verify by searching their name online and on social media. Often other posts from the person will be public and can help verify authenticity.
Additionally, news articles will often feature verified fundraisers, so those are safe to donate to if you are looking to help financially during times of tragedy.
The Department provides a library of resources for consumers to review anytime on a variety of topics.
Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General's website, or by calling 877-765-8388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.