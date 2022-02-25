Gas prices will tumble below $3 a gallon soon, government forecasts

Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders about price gouging at gas pumps.

In a video, Nessel discusses the difference between normal fluctuation and potentially illegal pricing.

“These days, price swings of thirty or forty cents per gallon aren’t unusual, but when a gas station charges a price way above the price at similar stations, that could be gas gouging,” Nessel says in the video. “Michigan gas stations sell the correct quality and quantity of gas most of the time, but when a station does try to illegally take advantage of drivers, my office is here to stop them.”

Anyone with information on unfair gasoline pricing practices is asked to file a gasoline price gouging complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Consumers Protection Team at 877-765-8388.

