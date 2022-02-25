Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders about price gouging at gas pumps.
In a video, Nessel discusses the difference between normal fluctuation and potentially illegal pricing.
“These days, price swings of thirty or forty cents per gallon aren’t unusual, but when a gas station charges a price way above the price at similar stations, that could be gas gouging,” Nessel says in the video. “Michigan gas stations sell the correct quality and quantity of gas most of the time, but when a station does try to illegally take advantage of drivers, my office is here to stop them.”
Anyone with information on unfair gasoline pricing practices is asked to file a gasoline price gouging complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Consumers Protection Team at 877-765-8388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.