Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents about the potential of video-teleconference hijacking and cybersecurity breaches.
“We were alerted to this problem by a Michigan reporter who participated in a Zoom conference that was hijacked,” Nessel said. “Since then we have learned of other incidents around the country. There are steps people can take to protect their cybersecurity and we encourage all users to follow the proper procedures to ensure their teleconferences are secure.”
The FBI has received several reports of conferences set up through Zoom being disrupted by pornographic or hate images, the AG's office said.
Under Michigan law, this conduct could result in criminal charges such as fraudulent access to a computer or network and/or malicious use of electronics communication.
The FBI recommends the following steps to avoid these hijacking threats:
- Do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.
- Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.
- Manage screensharing options. In Zoom, change screensharing to “Host Only.”
- Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications. In January 2020, Zoom updated its software. In the security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join.
- Lastly, ensure that your organization’s telework policy or guide addresses requirements for physical and information security.
If you have been a victim of teleconference hijacking or any cybercrime, you are asked to report it to the FBI's internet crime complaint center.
