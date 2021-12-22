Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel went to Michigan Humane on Wednesday to remind residents about potential scams related to adopting a pet.
Their department has seen an increase in puppy scams since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nessel is providing tips to help customers avoid being scammed.
One scam that has been reported is asking customers to pay the breeder and a third-party shipper to ship the puppy to the customer’s location. The shipper and breeder end up being the same person.
When the puppy is supposed to be sent to the customer, the shipper contacts them demanding more money for insurance, more vaccinations, and a special crate. The scammer will eventually sometimes threaten to arrest the customer for abandoning the dog.
Below is a list of tips to help residents avoid getting scammed:
- Research the breeder.
- Research the breed.
- Do not purchase a puppy sight-unseen.
- Research the advertised puppy.
- Do not use a credit card to make the purchase.
“Pets are our four-legged family members,” Nessel said. “Michigan Humane is doing important work to ensure every pet can find a loving home. My office also remains committed to holding accountable anyone who tries to take advantage of those looking to add a pet this holiday season. My Puppy Scams Consumer Alert can help educate Michiganders on the risks and reminders when searching online.”
“We completely agree with the attorney general that pets are an important part of our family,” Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper said. "And by choosing to adopt a pet from Michigan Humane, families can be assured that they are gaining a new family member from a trusted organization.”
Michigan Humane is reducing adoption fees on specific dogs at all adoption centers through the end of the year with a “Home for the Holidays” promotion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.