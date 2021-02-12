Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning consumers of a new credit card scam after one resident reported it to the department’s consumer protection team.
The person who made the complaint received a call from a scammer telling them there is a new Michigan law that dissolves credit card debt with the credit card number, security code, expiration date and zip code being provided.
Nessel is telling residents to hang up and not give money and personal information to calls asking for it.
“Scammers are relentless and will try anything they can to steal your credit card information,” Nessel said. “Especially with tax season approaching, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all stay hyper-vigilant when it comes to protecting ourselves. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
