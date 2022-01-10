Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders about fake COVID-19 tests being sold online.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Better Business Bureau (BBB) recently issued warnings related to fraudulent tests, leading Nessel to reissue her consumer alerts about the products.
“As the pandemic continues to grip our nation, bad actors are finding new ways to take advantage of our current reality,” Nessel said. “Right now, there is a huge demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, so it's important to understand there will be attempts to capitalize on that demand. The best way to combat criminal attempts to defraud consumers is to educate yourself on the latest scams.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team is seeing an increase in calls and complaints related to at-home test concerns, Nessel said. Complaints are being reviewed to determine if more action is needed.
Michiganders can file a complaint with the consumer protection team online or by calling 877-765-8388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.