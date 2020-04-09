Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents to be on the lookout for door-to-door scams.
Scammers may try to pose as government officials offering information on stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, or other programs and services in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nessel said.
“While we are not aware of any specific instances of door-to-door scammers in Michigan, residents should be prepared for anything in this time of emergency,” Nessel said. “Scammers will attempt to deceive you and steal personal information or money in all kinds of ways and going door-to-door is not a new tactic. Do not fall for these tricks.”
Reports of any door-to-door scammers should be reported to your local law enforcement agency. Reports can also be filed by calling the consumer protection tip line at 877-765-8388.
In addition, census workers usually begin making door-to-door visits this time of year, but that has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.