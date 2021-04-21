Michigan’s Attorney General is not pursuing charges following criminal investigations into two Michigan organizations.
The first was an investigation into questionable tactics used by petition circulators working for the Unlock Michigan campaign.
Unlock Michigan hired National Petition Manager who hired In the Field and Let the Voters Decide to help gather signatures. Attorney General Dana Nessel said while the groups used misleading and unethical tactics to gather signatures, there wasn’t enough evidence to bring criminal charges against anyone.
“A well-informed public is essential to the health of our democracy, and as such, I hope the review of the circumstances in the Unlock Michigan case serves as a reminder to residents to be aware of the questionable practices utilized by those presenting themselves as agents of the democratic process,” said Nessel. “It is clear from this investigation that some paid circulators may resort to unethical practices in order to fulfill the demands of their clients.”
The second investigation involved the Make Your Date program, a free maternal health program through Wayne State University. The AG’s office looked into allegations that emails were deleted to cover up a relationship between Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Make Your Date Director Dr. Sonia Hassan.
Nessel said her office conducted a comprehensive investigation including:
Interviewing and re-interviewing 21 witnesses
Executing and reviewing four search warrants
Reviewing over 1,500 pages of financial documents from the Detroit Health Department, Southeast Michigan Health Association and Wayne State University
Reviewing over 1 million documents seized with the assistance of Michigan State Police from the City of Detroit’s I.T. department.
Nessel is declining to pursue charges in this investigation as well.
“I would like to note that the absence of adequate evidence to charge individuals with crimes does not absolve the parties of their ethical obligation to meet the expectations of public trust inherent to their roles as employees and officials of the City of Detroit,” said Nessel. “I believe there is ample opportunity to improve upon the operations of City government, especially with regard to transparency and accountability to the residents of Detroit.”
For a full report of the Unlock Michigan investigation, go here.
For a full report of the Make Your Date investigation, go here.
