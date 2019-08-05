Nestle’ will continue providing Ice Mountain Spring Water to Flint residents.
Mayor Karen Weaver and Chief Recovery Officer for Flint, Jameca Patrick-Singleton announced Nestle’ Waters North America will continue to supply Ice Mountain spring water to residents.
“We appreciate that Nestle’ Waters has agreed to extend supplying bottled water beyond the August end date,” Weaver said. “Since the spring of 2018, Nestle’ Waters has generously provided nearly five million bottles of water to Flint, and this extension will help the residents as we continue to replace lead-tainted service lines.”
A distribution end date has not yet been reached.
Residents can visit help centers on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We are pleased to work with our community and corporate partners, such as Nestle’ Waters, to continue to provide ongoing support to Flint residents,” Patrick-Singleton said. “We know that people were concerned that bottled water distribution would be ending soon, however, at the request of Mayor Weaver, Nestle’ has agreed to continue distribution.”
For a complete list of help centers and resources available, visit www.cityofflint.com.
