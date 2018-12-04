Nestle North America is working to brighten the holidays for 1,000 children.
The company is putting its muscle behind the Pack Your Back Stuff Your Stocking event. It is covering the cost of 6,500 toys to be distributed to Flint kids this holiday season.
Books, school supplies and food boxes will also be given out at the event on Dec. 22 at Mott Community College.
Only children with tickets will be permitted.
You can register your child here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.