Nestle has confirmed it will continue to deliver bottled water to the City of Flint’s residents through the end of August.
In a statement from Ice Mountain Community Relations Manager Jason Manshum, the company said this:
Since we began providing approximately 100,000 bottles of water per week to three Flint Help Centers in May 2018, we have worked closely with the state, Mayor Weaver, non-governmental organizations and the Flint community to understand how we can best help meet their needs, and we have offered to continue our bottled water donations through the end of August 2019.
From May 2018 through the end of August 2019, we will have donated over 6.5 million bottles of water to the Help Centers.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver had the following to say about the announcement:
"I am grateful to Nestle for honoring my request to extend supplying bottled water to our help centers through August. After some conversation, we were able to solidify a few more months of water donation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.