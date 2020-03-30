As a response to COVID-19, Nestle Waters of North America is increasing its donation of bottled water to the city of Flint.
The donation is specifically for home delivery to those who are most vulnerable to the deadly virus, the city of Flint said in a press release on March 30.
The water company has been providing 100,000 bottles of free water every week to Flint residents since May 2018, the city said.
“We appreciate the steadfast generosity of our partners at Nestlé Waters. Their contributions to our community have already been extraordinary — and now they are going above and beyond once again,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Neeley said additional information and how to sign up for the home delivery water program will follow.
Bottled water also is available through the help centers:
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy., Mondays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 6702 N. Dort Hwy., Thursdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
In addition, residents can get water from these WaterBox locations:
- Latinx Technology & Community Center, 2101 Lewis St., Tuesday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. & Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle, 931 E. Myrtle Street, Tuesday 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
- First Trinity M.B.C., 1221 Beach Street, Wednesday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
