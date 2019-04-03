Kelly Stafford, who is married to Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, will undergo surgery for a brain tumor.
She broke the news on Instagram with the following message:
This is a picture of Matthew & I the day we found out.
I said I wanted this picture of us, so that the day this was all over, we could look back at this photo & remember.
Within the last year, I began to notice things that I thought was just me getting older.. I would show my girls how to do a front roll or twirl in ballet class and immediately feel dizzy & off balance... Things that I had been doing my entire life were now, all of a sudden, difficult.
The beginning of Jan was when I experienced my first spell of vertigo..It kept happening & then it happened while I was holding Hunter. Matthew took me straight to the ER. They checked vitals & bloodwork, all were fine..
Several vertigo spells later, Matthew’s team doctor recommended we go get an MRI of my brain to rule everything major out.
A few days later we were hit with the results.
I had a tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves. The medical term they used was an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma
All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long.. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.
Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery. -that God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery.
-please pray for matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn’t imagine being out in that waiting room.
Thank u.
Thank u for reading this novel. thank u for all your support and most importantly, thank u for your prayers.
"The minute you hear the diagnosis of brain tumor, you immediately think it's the worst. These tumors are benign tumors, they grow very slowly. They're not rare, but they're not common either," Neurologist Dr. Jack Rock said.
Dr. Rock works at Henry Ford Medical Center, he said Kelly's tumor is medium size.
"If she didn't have symptoms, one of the options would be to observe and follow this without treatment. But with vertigo it's a very troubling symptom for people," Rock said.
Kelly posted about her fears of the side effects of surgery on social media, including losing her hearing, facial function, or worse.
But Dr. Rock said that he feels she has about a 90 percent chance that she would not have serious facial weakness after surgery.
Kelly and Matthew Stafford have three daughters, and Kelly also wrote that she feels guilt because she will be away from her kids.
They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team.
He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.
