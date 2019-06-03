If you’ve ever felt the hair-raising fear of sitting down on the toilet and realizing you’re out of toilet paper, Charmin has a solution.
The toilet paper brand has introduced the “Forever Roll,” a massive roll of toilet paper that is supposed to let you go up to a month without changing your roll.
The Forever Roll comes in two different sizes, the single user and the multi-user.
The single user is a 2-ply roll with 850 sheets per roll. The multi-user is a 2-ply roll with 1,700 sheets per roll and a 12-inch diameter.
This is compared to a regular “Mega Roll” od Charmin, which has 284 sheets.
The Forever Roll is only available on Charmin’s website, but they offer free shipping and a subscription service that delivers three rolls to your home every three months.
Rolls start at $5.49 and Charmin offers “starter kits” that comes with three rolls and a toilet paper holder designed to hold the extra-large rolls.
