Work has started on a new affordable housing development in Detroit that’s set to open next spring.
The 22,845-square-foot (2,122-square-meter), four-story Milwaukee Junction Apartments will cost about $8 million to build, the city’s Housing & Revitalization Department said.
The development is expected to serve as a vital component of the neighborhood revitalization in Detroit’s New Center. The units are slated to open next May.
Low-income housing tax credits will allow 20 of the 25 units to be offered at rents ranging from 40% to 80% average median income, or about $454 to $945 per month. Units designated as affordable will be the same as those offered at market rate.
The project is developed by Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance and Bingham Farms, Michigan-based MHT Housing.
Cleophus Bradley, director of community development for the Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance, said that “those who are making the least sometimes need the most help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.