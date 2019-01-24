Under new leadership, the Michigan attorney general's office is in talks to settle a lawsuit by same-sex couples who say their rights have been violated by faith-based adoption agencies that don't want to work with gays and lesbians.
A federal judge granted a 30-day timeout Thursday for negotiations between the American Civil Liberties Union and Attorney General Dana Nessel.
During the fall campaign, Nessel told The Associated Press there's "no viable defense" to a 2015 law signed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder. The law says faith-based groups can refuse to provide certain services if they conflict with their beliefs and still get tax dollars.
Nessel, who is a lesbian, said the only purpose is discrimination.
Groups such as Catholic Charities and Bethany Christian Services are paid by the state to place children from troubled families with new families.
