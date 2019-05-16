New age-progressed photos of the missing Skelton boys have been released, as the 9-year anniversary of their disappearance draws closer.
Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton were last seen on Nov. 26, 2010.
At the time, Andrew was 9, Alexander was 7, and Tanner was 5. They vanished on Thanksgiving Day from Morenci. Their father, John, failed to return them to his estranged wife. He said he gave the boys to a group to protect them from their mother.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the photos this month.
