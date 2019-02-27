The state of Michigan is cracking down on animal abusers.
Under new laws, that take effect next month, sentences can include up to 10 years in prison.
“It’s really hard when you see animals in the condition that they come in,” Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center Interim Director Michelle Sawyer said.
Sawyer has seen plenty of abused animals come through the doors of the center.
On Wednesday, she introduced TV5 to Rose.
“She came in starved, almost to death. She couldn’t even hold herself up on her own legs,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer said Rose was secluded in a basement.
It’s stories like this that have paved the way for stiffer penalties against animal abusers.
In March, a new state law takes effect, giving judges the ability to sentence someone convicted of animal cruelty to up to 10 years in prison.
“That just gives the prosecutors some more ammunition to go with. And gives the judges more choices you know, as far as how to sentence these people,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer is optimistic the new law will help prevent or greatly reduce animal abuse.
“I hope it sends a message that you’re going to get stricter penalties,” Sawyer said.
