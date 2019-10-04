Another case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been confirmed in a horse in St. Joseph County.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on Friday, Oct. 4.
To help combat the deadly disease, the state has treated more than 328,000 acres with insecticide.
The latest horse diagnosed with EEE first started showing symptoms on Sept. 23, the MDHHS said.
As of Oct. 4, EEE has been confirmed in nine people across the state. Four of those people have died.
Human cases have been confirmed in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties.
In addition, there have been 34 animal cases in the following counties: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Livingston, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren.
