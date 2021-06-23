Michigan families will be able to manage their savings for their children’s college education in the palm of their hand.
On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Treasury announced the launch of READYSAVE 529, a mobile app that is available to Michigan Education Savings Program account owners.
“We are excited to be one of the first states to offer this new tool that makes it easier for families to save for their children’s future,” said Diane Brewer, MESP administrator. “As higher education costs continue to rise, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to help Michiganders plan, monitor and adjust their saving strategies to meet their goals. READYSAVE 529 delivers a simple yet powerful solution to do that.”
The app is developed by Ascensus, and allows users to view account balances, investments, make one-time or reoccurring payments and see how their savings compare with peers.
The app is available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores can be installed on any device. MESP account owners can log in with their existing username and passwords.
For more information, go to MISaves.com.
