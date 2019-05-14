Human traffickers are good at what they do, which is why Michigan State Police have to work even harder to fight them.
Det. Amy Belanger is a human trafficking specialist with MSP and said while some might think it starts because of drugs or other bad situations, these days it can easily start through social media or online video games.
"The child probably thinks they are who they say they are, and that’s where the blackmail starts coming in,” Belanger said. “Eventually they asked the child for nudes."
Belanger said she has a few cases a month that all stem from an innocent child being lured over the internet.
She said many social media apps have an online currency that people can send in exchange for pictures.
Naive children have been lured in to selling naked pictures, which then leads to perpetrators blackmailing them into something they do not want to do, Belanger said.
Belanger adds that it’s hard to stop them.
"Law enforcement is always a step behind, because there’s hundreds of apps that are new every day,” Belanger said. “No way to regulate these apps."
Nyse Holloman, executive director of Voices for Children Advocacy Center in Flint, said girls are not the only victims.
"It happens to boys,” Holloman said. “We have had recent cases involving young men and it's not what the ‘Taken’ movie looks like. A lot of it happens right online with exchanging pictures."
She said it’s not just social media either, video games are adding to the problem.
Minors are exchanging pictures with people, so they can further themselves in online video games and it can have serious consequences, Holloman said.
"Fortnite is a big issue that we are having with our younger men in the high schools," she said.
While Belanger and others in the MSP work tirelessly to combat human trafficking, she encourages parents to get involved and find out who their kids are talking to online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.