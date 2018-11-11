Few things are as appealing as the smell of freshly baked bread and now you can get it every day in Old Town Saginaw.
The Bread Guy is an artisan bread bakery that opened up about three weeks ago.
Each day, owner Mitch Delemeester bakes different breads and pastries.
None of the food goes to waste, anything that’s leftover is given to local food banks.
“I care very much about the community and I want to be a positive atmosphere, a positive force in the county of Saginaw and the city of Saginaw,” Delemeester said.
The Bread Guy is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
