A Mid-Michigan homeless shelter is getting some help giving local veterans in need a place to stay.
The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce and a number of local businesses came together to provide 19 new beds designated for veterans.
The mattresses are courtesy of a donation to My Brother’s Keeper, a homeless shelter in Flint.
“She said, ‘we need beds. We need mattresses.’ And I said, ‘let’s just do it,’” said Jet Kilmer, president of Grand Blanc’s Chamber of Commerce.
Two months ago, Kilmer met with the executive director for My Brother’s Keeper and offered to use their community support fund toward mattresses, pillows and bed sheets to give homeless vets a place to lay their heads.
“I’ve slept better in the last few days than I have in months,” said Ward Farrar, a homeless Vietnam veteran staying at My Brother’s Keeper.
Farrar said this donation has given him and his fellow veterans more comfort than ever before.
It’s not just new beds that are coming to the shelter, but also new paint for the hallways.
“The next thing that we want to do is put a brighter color in here to make it a little more calming for the men when they’re here,” Kilmer said.
Kilmer said the Paint Center in Flint and Grand Blanc is donating more than 30 gallons of paint to redo the area’s rooms and hallways.
It will provide a huge change to the shelter and its veterans.
“They’ve given me a second chance at life. I turned 67 in January and this is the best year I’ve ever had,” Farrar said.
The shelter is also asking for volunteers to come and help paint later this spring.
