Local congressman Dan Kildee said new bipartisan legislation could put a stop to violent crime across mid-Michigan and the country.
New data shows the United States has seen a sharp increase in violent crime over the past two years.
In 2020, the city of Saginaw saw a nearly 200 percent increase in homicides with 26 murders. In 2021, the city of Flint recorded 67 homicides a nearly 12 percent increase compared to 2020.
A new bill is looking to put a major investment into local police and public safety departments.
"This is a new investment in community policing and public safety," Kildee said.
Kildee talked exclusively to TV5 about his new, bipartisan legislation, that would put more police officers on the streets across the country and in mid-Michigan.
"Our legislation would basically triple the amount of money available to local police organizations that are struggling to have adequate police support on the street," Kildee said.
It is called the Community Oriented Policing Services on the Beat Reauthorization and Parity Act. The bill would increase available federal funding to local law enforcement over the next ten years giving police departments the means to hire more police officers and increase officer wages.
"The presence of police officers, the knowledge that there will be adequate police support in a community, is a deterrent to crime in the first place," Kildee said.
The legislation is supported by Bay City Public Safety Director Micheal Cecchini.
"In my 35 years in law enforcement, I have not seen proposed federal legislation that funds law enforcement to the extent that this bill does. These funds would allow the recruitment of quality candidates that may have barriers to accessing the profession and further develop great relationships in our community," Cecchini said.
Ron Wiles, the police chief for Grand Blanc Township, is also a supporter of the bill.
"This program will not only make a positive impact in our communities but will help law enforcement agencies across the country address the current challenges associated with the recruitment and retention of highly qualified police officers," Wiles said.
Kildee said there has been an increase in violent crime, along with a decrease in local budgets.
Kildee said it is a move that will benefit everyone.
"So that we can have public safety and have people know that when they call, there will be an officer there to help them," Kildee said.
Hiring more officers is ok. But an officer can only be in one place at a time. Fish-eye security cameras, like those found in department stores, mounted at alternating intersections and other locations is still the best bang for the buck. They’re there 24/7, no sick days, no vacation, no pension fund, and no way to say a camera is biased.
Raise current officer wages, hire one or two new officers, and install 9,000 new security cameras over the 20 square mile area. No one who commits a crime will be able to ever go home again, or anywhere else. Officers will be able to track the persons movements from one street to the next, get an ID, a plate # or make/model/color…. You couldn’t get away with jaywalking if they wanted to prosecute that minor offense.
