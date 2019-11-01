A trip to the Secretary of State office typically results in long waits among large crowds but now, state lawmakers are offering an alternative.
A new bill introduced this week in Lansing would allow banks and credit unions to offer the same services as a secretary of state office.
"It's an inconvenience, it really is," Joshua Herbst said about waiting in line at the SOS.
But a new bill introduced in Lansing this week is trying to change that, by allowing banks or credit unions in Michigan, to provide Secretary of State related services.
And that's a proposal which Michigan drivers say could be a huge help.
"Today, I was only here for an hour, and that was a quick day," Herbst said.
Herbst is a general contractor in Saginaw, he says in his line of work time is money.
And that each hour he wastes here, is time that could've been spent on the job.
"If I can go to my bank and get a simple change of address in about fifteen minutes, why wouldn't I do it," he said.
But some of the people we talked with say they still have mixed feelings on the idea.
“Well, it would be very convenient but like I said earlier, is it going to cost more jobs?" said Saginaw resident Colleen Peters.
Peters says despite the long lines and wait times, she's more concerned about the Secretary of State employees who rely on Michigan’s drivers for business.
"Yeah more places to go, but as long as they don't cut down on anybody's job," Peters said.
