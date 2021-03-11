Facing controversy is a bill that would allow student athletes to compete with others only of the same biological sex.
Supporters of the legislation in Lansing said it would ensure a level playing field.
"This bill directly impairs the ability of our trans youth to participate in sports,” said Scott Ellis, executive director of Great Lakes Bay Pride.
Ellis is criticizing legislation in the state Senate that would require student athletes to compete with other athletes of the same biological sex, regardless of their gender identity.
"It really adds and compounds on the stigma that trans youth are already facing in their school system and just in their life in general," Ellis said.
Senate Bill 218 would force school districts to designate male and female sports teams and prevents transgender students from trying out for a team that isn't their biological sex.
"It's no surprise that trans youth definitely face challenges when they're inside the school system, inside, just living their life openly," Ellis said.
Ellis said the belief the bill would "level the playing field" for athletes is simply not true.
"Trans students, like cis-gender students, vary in their terms of athletic ability. And it's a myth and mistruth that trans youth have the athletic advantage over cis youth in a school sport,” Ellis said.
Michigan is among more than a dozen states considering legislation of this type.
"Why are we giving people the opportunity to discriminate against these young people and deny them access to this mechanism that is sports, which creates some really important life lessons,” Ellis said.
Though Ellis said he doesn't think it's likely the bill will become law, he hopes bills like this aren't introduced in the future. The legislation has been referred to committee.
