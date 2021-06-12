Michigan cities that impose a local income tax could lose millions under a new non-resident tax break bill.
"For them not to want to pay their fair share or any legislation that says, for these individuals not to want to pay their fair share is unfair," said Sheldon Neeley, Flint mayor.
Neeley said that would cut Flint’s income tax revenue in half.
"Those are implemented into our budgets to whereby they have a total overall impact on the day-to-day life in the communities in which they work," Neeley said.
Legislation sponsored by republican representative Pamela Hornberger of Macomb County would prohibit cities from taxing the income of people who work but don't live there.
Flint, Saginaw, Lapeer and 21 other cities in Michigan impose such a tax.
Neeley said if the legislation becomes law, it will impact city services and resources. He is hoping this bill is dead on arrival.
“It's less services for them. They will probably be feeling the impact on the other side of this. If the roads are very bad in the communities and they wish they had to go to work in,” Neeley said. “But you couldn't afford to fix them. It would do damage on their vehicles if they didn't have police coverage. You know, they said well, I've been engaged by crime or a fire. We might not have the level of services that's necessary to service them adequately."
