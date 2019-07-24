The Saginaw Catholic Diocese is getting ready to introduce its newest Bishop.
TV5 sat down with Bishop Robert Gruss to discuss his plans for the diocese despite the controversy surrounding the Catholic church.
“I’m excited about Friday. You know it’s an opportunity for the whole Catholic community to come together,” Gruss said.
Gruss will be installed as the seventh bishop of Saginaw on Friday. He said he wants to hit the ground running on day one.
“What’s most important is for me to come in and get to know the people that I’m serving,” Gruss said.
It’s no secret that the controversy surrounding the Catholic church has damaged its reputation over the years.
Gruss said that’s something he’s working to fix.
“My desire as the leader, as the shepherd of this diocese, is that this diocese becomes the safest place in the country for children,” Gruss said.
Gruss said his goal can be met if everyone in the Saginaw Diocese seeks a life of holiness.
“Come to a deeper experience of Christ, love, and mercy. Come to a deeper relationship with the Lord himself in a personal intimate way. And if that happens to us as individuals, all of this other stuff is going to go by the wayside because we’ll be living the life that the Lord calls us to,” Gruss said.
Gruss comes to Mid-Michigan from the Rapid City, South Dakota Diocese. He was hand-selected by Pope Francis to be the next Bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw.
He said he has 11 years left before he can retire. He hopes he can spend that time in Michigan.
“The longer a person stays in the diocese, the more one can accomplish together with the people,” Gruss said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.