Construction is underway on a temporary bridge after the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams washed away two bridges along the M-30 corridor over the Tobacco River last spring.
This new temporary bridge will cut down commute time and be used in other locations if other disasters strike.
"This is the last piece of the puzzle to connect the communities," Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said.
That final puzzle piece is a temporary M-30 bridge over the Tobacco River.
Ajegba said it's about a $4 million investment that will stand where it's being constructed now for five to 10 years.
"The reason why we are putting a temporary bridge is because we want to wait on the long-term vision of what the new look is going to be with the dam," Ajegba.
When that vision comes to life, the bridge can be removed and stored for construction or emergency use.
This is the first bridge of its kind and size, constructed by MDOT in the state of Michigan. It's expected to be done by the end of February.
"This part of the state now is really playing a leadership role," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.
A leadership role in the state will make a significant difference for residents of Edenville and Sanford.
"Our first responders who need to respond to fire events and medical emergencies having to take an extra 20 to 30 minutes to detour is the difference between life and death," Gilchrist said.
Construction of the bridge began in early December. The completion will only be a few months from the start date.
"It is critical that our state step up to the plate for the people in this community. To make a project like this happen on this timeframe is really remarkable," Gilchrist said.
