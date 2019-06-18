A new shop is creating a one-of-a-kind experience for customers.
From the outside, you might think Cultivate Coffee and Tea is just another shop opening in the Midland mall, but it is anything but ordinary.
A quick look at the menu and you can tell Cultivate Coffee and Tea is different from other cafes, mainly because the drinks are free.
“We’re trying to create a place where the mall patrons, the mall employees and the mall walkers can relax. They can enjoy a lunch, a coffee break before a shift, after a shift, and just develop relationships here in the mall,” said Matt Chesney, manager of Cultivate Coffee and Tea.
Chesney said Cultivate is a non-profit, so donations are welcome but not required to enjoy a hot beverage and relax.
“This was over a year in the making. We are a group looking to be more outwardly focused and serve our community,” Chesney said.
According to patrons, so far so good.
“Tastes delicious,” said Scott Provoast, mall employee.
Provoast and Alyssa Walters are both employees at the mall. They say it’s nice to have this type of space.
“I really like being able to come into this environment and be able to sit down and just relax and shed the workday a little bit and be able to enjoy a cup of brew,” Walters said.
Chesney also said the coffee shop is completely run by volunteers. Which means 12-year-old Breanna Weber now has the perfect job.
“We make coffee and tea and we serve it to others and we talk to others,” Breanna said.
She and her friend Morgan said they are enjoying the new experience.
Chesney said that’s what it’s all about, cultivating relationships.
“We want to develop relationships between the people abroad and the people locally to connect them together so that we can see that our lives are interconnected and share stories between one another,” Chesney said.
The café is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
