An additional 12 cases of coronavirus have been reported, bringing the total to 65 cases across the State of Michigan.
The new cases include: Two men in Detroit (Wayne County), 1 man in Ingham County, 1 woman in Jackson County, 1 man in Leelanau County, 2 men and 1 woman in Macomb County, 2 men in Oakland County, 1 man in Otsego County, and 1 man in Wayne County.
The state is reporting twenty-eight percent of the cases are in those aged 60-to-69-years-old.
