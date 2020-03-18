Governor Gretchen Whitmer said 30 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Michigan while tests become harder to come by.
Whitmer said the total number of cases in the state is now up to 110.
They have not release which counties the cases are being reported in.
As of now, the state doesn’t have enough tests or the resources to process them because of the late response to the coronavirus by the federal government, Whitmer said.
People in Michigan who have tested positive range from children to people in their 80s.
Dr. Johneigh Khaldun said they expect more cases and more fatalities as the virus continues to spread in Michigan.
Some people that have tested positive in the state without a history of travel, meaning the virus is spreading in the community.
Governor Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday to ban tax foreclosures until the pandemic has been evaded.
