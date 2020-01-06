Prosecutors have filed a revised charge against a former United Auto Workers official, signaling that another plea deal is likely in the government's investigation of corruption at the Detroit-based union.
Vance Pearson, a former UAW regional director in the St. Louis area, is charged with an embezzlement conspiracy. The new charge was filed Monday as a criminal "information," which is negotiated without grand jury review and typically leads to a guilty plea.
Ten people with ties to the UAW have been charged in the corruption investigation, and eight have pleaded guilty. Three people former Fiat Chrysler employees have been convicted.
