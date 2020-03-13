The State of Michigan reported four new cases of coronavirus on Friday, March 13.
This brings the state total to 16.
The new cases include:
- An adult female from Detroit with unknown travel history
- An adult male from Washtenaw County with history of international travel
- An adult female from Wayne County with history of contact with a confirmed case
- An adult male. No additional information is available on this case at this time.
Other confirmed cases have been reported in Ingham County, Kent County, Montcalm County, Oakland County, and St. Clair County.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
There are 26 tests still pending across the state and 133 tests have come back negative.
