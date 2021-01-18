After the first case of a more infectious COVID-19 variant was discovered in Michigan, the concern is growing over the impact it will have on the health care system.
While the variant doesn't appear to cause a more severe illness, a higher rate of transmission could lead to more hospitalizations, and ultimately more deaths.
About a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the United States is facing another threat. The virus is mutating.
The strain that originated in the United Kingdom, and became the predominant strain there, is now in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
It is called B.1.1.7. and health officials are trying to learn more about what impact it could have.
Dr. Norman Chapin, Chief Medical Officer at McLaren Bay and Thumb regions, said so far, the impact is not entirely unknown.
"It's amazing how much information we don't have yet. The virus can pass more easily from one person to the next,” Chapin said.
This means if this variant continues to spread, it could become the predominant strain.
"It will probably not result in a true higher number of deaths, it's just going to impact how quickly people get ill and how many people we're dealing with in a shorter amount of time," Chapin said.
This could be detrimental to an already overwhelmed healthcare system.
"If it doesn't take as many viral particles to cause an infection in us, then it's going to be a little more difficult to control," Chapin said.
Even though this strain of the virus is believed to be more contagious, Dr. Chapin said do not to give up on masks yet. They'll still protect you from some of the virus particles.
"This is still something that we need to fight, and we need to fight against hard and do everything that we can to try to prevent this from creating a third surge," Chapin said.
Dr. Chapin believes that current vaccines, or antibodies, should still protect against this strain.
