  • Courtesy: Saginaw Spirit

It's big, it's shiny and, it's available to Saginaw Spirit fans and others looking

for a different kind of party ride.

The Spirit introduced the Media to the Garber "Fun-Boni" today at the Dow

Event Center.

The "Fun-Boni" was a working Zamboni ice resurfacing machine donated by

the Greater Saginaw Amateur Hockey Association. It was formerly used at the

Saginaw Bay Ice Arena.

The zamboni workings were removed and an internal "cabin" was customized

with bench seats that should accommodate 10 adults. It has neon lights

around the outside.

It's sponsored by Garber Automotive Group and available to groups of 10 or

more people including Garber customers and employees.

"Fun-Boni" makes its public debut at the Spirit home game versus the

Windsor Spitfires at 7:05 p.m. Saturday Night.

