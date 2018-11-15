It's big, it's shiny and, it's available to Saginaw Spirit fans and others looking
for a different kind of party ride.
The Spirit introduced the Media to the Garber "Fun-Boni" today at the Dow
Event Center.
The "Fun-Boni" was a working Zamboni ice resurfacing machine donated by
the Greater Saginaw Amateur Hockey Association. It was formerly used at the
Saginaw Bay Ice Arena.
The zamboni workings were removed and an internal "cabin" was customized
with bench seats that should accommodate 10 adults. It has neon lights
around the outside.
It's sponsored by Garber Automotive Group and available to groups of 10 or
more people including Garber customers and employees.
"Fun-Boni" makes its public debut at the Spirit home game versus the
Windsor Spitfires at 7:05 p.m. Saturday Night.
