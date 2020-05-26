The state of Michigan partnered with the University of Michigan to create a new online dashboard that illustrates the risks and trends of COVID-19 in the state.
The dashboard, which launched on May 26, was developed through collaboration between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Labor and Economic Opportunity, and the University of Michigan.
The data on the dashboard is divided into Michigan Economic Recovery regions.
“The most important thing we can do right now is listen to the experts and follow the medical science,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Our first responders have put their lives on the line during this crisis, and we owe it to them to get this right. This dashboard will provide us with the data we need to assess risk in different regions of the state so we can re-engage our economy safely and deliberately, while working to minimize the risk of a second wave of infections. The whole goal here is to help ensure we keep more people healthy and out of hospitals.”
The data shows publicly available cases, deaths, and test data that has been analyzed to determine overall risk and key trends, the state said.
“The risk levels tell us whether there is high, medium or low risk of COVID-19 spread in a community and can help highlight areas where more social distancing may be needed, or where vulnerable individuals should be particularly careful,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.
"The U-M team is very excited to build this dashboard for the people and State of Michigan," said Sharon Kardia, Ph.D., Associate Dean at U-M School of Public Health. "This precision public health dashboard is very unique as it clearly shows everyone why some regions can open up more rapidly than others."
