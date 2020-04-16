New death certificate reviews in Michigan increased Thursday’s COVID-19 statistics.
Friday April 10, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began reviewing death certificate data in the state’s Vital Records system.
Records that show COVID-19 as a contributing factor in the death are compared to the laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.
If a death is matched to someone on the confirmed list but they haven’t been listed as deceased, the system is updated to indicate the patient is dead and the local health department is notified.
Thursday’s data shows 65 deaths identified this way, increasing the number of deaths with patients that had died in previous days.
