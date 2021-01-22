A new epidemic order will soon lift restrictions on indoor dining and entertainment venues.
The new order allows restaurants and bars to reopen at 25% capacity up to 100 people and a 10 p.m. curfew. This epidemic order taking effect Feb. 1 also allows concessions at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums.
“Our sales loss has been devastating, it’ll take a very long time to recover from this. In total we’ve been shut down for five of the last ten months,” Kevin Peil of Tri City Brewing said.
Peil’s taproom sales are down 80 % but finally his glass is looking half full because come Feb 1. his barroom can open to be a quarter full.
“We’ll take whatever little morsels are given to us by the state and we’ll work with it as best we can,” Peil said.
Restaurants and bars will also be subject to a 10 p.m. curfew.
“We’ll have to close earlier than what we typically do. Especially on the weekends,” Peil said.
Mason Doerr with the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association is feeling mixed about the curfew and capacity limits.
“People everywhere traditionally don’t go to bars until later in the evening. It’s going to cut into their bottom line. We’ve heard from a lot of our members who’ve been closed they won’t be able to open at 25% because they can’t bring their staff back with that number.”
Doerr said based on their surveys, 5% of Michigan restaurants and bars have shut down, 27% are hanging by a thread.
