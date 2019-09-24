The Flint Institute of Arts is debuting its hottest new exhibition.
From the Flame features flame-worked art from more than 20 artists across the U.S.
The exhibition includes goblets, jewelry, and many other conceptual pieces.
It all leads up to an awards ceremony on Friday, Sept. 27 followed by a reception that is free and open to the public.
The exhibition runs through October 6.
The Flint Institute of Arts will also offer free glass blowing every Saturday and Sunday this fall.
